Wrightstown High School has “Porch Prom” for students

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Wrightstown High School teachers worked together to offer students the chance to experience prom from the comfort of their own homes.

Wrightstown High School’s prom committee co-advisor Lisa Grovogel, says she and her colleague, Rebecca Ludtke, created the event”Porch Prom” in hopes of giving the junior class some form of a prom experience in lieue of their prom being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Porch Prom took place on Saturday night as students dressed up in their prom attire and had their picture taken by the prom committee co-advisor, Rebecca Ludtke’s husband Matt, who happens to be a professional photographer.

Ludtke says she and her husband drove by students’ houses and took their prom pictures from their porch. The pictures could included the student’s parents, family, and pets.

Part of the Porch Prom experience also offered a free prom night dinner provided by a local restaurant, (D & G).

The students shared that they thought this was a great idea and were happy to be apart of the Porch Prom experience.

Swipe through the slideshow for some spectacular prom pictures!

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak