WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wrightstown Community School District has named Andy Space their new Superintendent, replacing Carla Buboltz, who is retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Space is currently the Superintendent of the Beecher-Dunbar-Pembine School District; prior to that, he had served in various roles for the School District of Crandon. He began his career as a special education teacher in the School District of Wabeno.

“I’m excited to join the Wrightstown Community School District team and build upon the legacy of excellence for which the school district is known,” Space said.

Andy Space earned a master’s degree in Educational Administration, his superintendent’s license from Marian University, and a bachelor’s degree in Broadfield Social Studies and History from UW-Stevens Point.

“Andy brings a focus on servant leadership to the role of superintendent,” said WCSD Board President Nicole Gerend. “His focus on building relationships to understand the past and present while building a strong foundation for student success will ensure a bright future for our school community.”

Space will begin the position on July 1.