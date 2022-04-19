WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Some equipment at a park in Wrightstown was damaged, and now the police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The Wrightstown Police Department posted on their Facebook page about some recent vandalism that happened. Officials say that on April 15, the department took a report of vandalism at Shamrock Park.

In addition to some etchings of ‘who loves who’, there were reportedly some profanities all over the slide area. Wrightstown’s Public Works and Utilities department reportedly spent a ‘good’ amount of time cleaning off the profanities.

Officials also got estimates for replacing the slide. Anyone with information on who may have been involved in the damage is asked to call 920-532-6007. More photos of the slide can be viewed on their Facebook page.

Photo courtesy of the Wrighstown Police Department

Photo courtesy of the Wrighstown Police Department

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.