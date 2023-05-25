WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wrightstown Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Timothy Mitchell as he has not been seen or heard from by family members since May 7.

Mitchell is identified as a Black man that stands 6’0″ and weighs around 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he might be wearing a necklace and have earrings in each ear.

Timothy Mitchell may be driving a 2018 Black Volkswagen Atlas with a Wisconsin License Plate #ARD5310.

Anyone with information on Timothy should contact the Wrightstown Police Department at (920) 532-6007 or Brown County Public Communication Center at (920) 391-7450.

No further information was provided, and Local 5 News will update this when more information is released.