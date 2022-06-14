WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for a missing person who reportedly walked away from Matthews Senior Living in Wrightstown.

The Wrightstown Police Department posted on its Facebook about a missing person. John Raymond reportedly walked away from Matthews Senior Living.

Officials say that he walked away around 5:30 a.m. There was no information or details provided about Raymond.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-39-7440.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.