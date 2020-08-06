GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Wrightstown releases back-to-school plan, emphasizing in-person learning

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wrightstown Community School District has released its school year plan, emphasizing the use of in-person classes.

School officials say they’ll be offering in-person learning for all high school students, five days a week.

Parents do have the option to keep their kids at home and learn online.

Students in grades K-12 will be required to wear face coverings when inside the school while students in 4K will be encouraged to wear masks.

“Please work with your child to build stamina in wearing the cloth face coverings,” the Wrightstown Community School District says in a release. “Children will follow your lead if you positively and proactively talk about wearing masks and preventing the spread of germs.”

For additional details, visit the Wrightstown Community School District website.

