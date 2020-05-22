1  of  2
Closings
Wrightstown school leaders deliver diplomas to graduating students

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – This year’s graduation season has taken an unprecedented turn because of the coronavirus.

School leaders in Wrightstown did their best to honor seniors who couldn’t walk across the state this year.

Principal Scott Thompson led his staff on a trip across the village to deliver the diplomas to the class of 2020.

Thompson told WFRV Local 5 it’s necessary to connect with new graduates this way.

“A lot of the kids, we haven’t seen them for two months. So it’s really tough not seeing kids for that long and then coming together to see them and knowing you’re probably not going to see them for a while because they’re headed off to college, so it helps bring some closure to the year.”

Friday, May 22, would have been Wrightstown High School’s Graduation for the class of 2020’s 120 seniors.

