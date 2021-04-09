Wrightstown senior to represent Wisconsin in national poetry finals

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wrightstown High School senior will have the chance to win $20,000 and win the title of National Champion.

Lauren Broman will represent Wisconsin in the Poetry Out Loud National Finals and will have a chance to win the title of National Champion. Broman is one of 55 students who will be competing in the 2021 competition.

According to officials, each student will submit in advance video recordings of their poetry recitations, which will then be reviewed and scored by judges. The recitations from all of the students will be broadcast online on May 2.

Broman will compete in the second semi-final, which begins at 2:00 p.m. on May 2. The Poetry Out Lod national finals will be broadcasted on Thursday, May 27 at 6:00 p.m.

The finals will consist of the top nine finalists.

To view more information regarding the Poetry Out Loud competiton visit their website.