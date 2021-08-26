Write On, Door County instates COVID-19 policy: Requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the nation continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases, Write On, Door County announced it will be instating a new COVID-19 policy to ensure the health and safety of all participants during its programming events and upcoming conferences.

According to Write On, Door County, participants in the in-person programs will be required to show proof of vaccination or present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the event.

Those affected by this policy include people wanting to participate in the organization’s upcoming Writing On The Door conferences: The Washington Island Literary Festival, scheduled for September 16 through 18, and the Mystery Writing Conference set for October 22 through 24.

Door County officials add that the COVID-19 policy also applies to all in-person classes, readings, and events held indoors. However, it does not apply to open-air events, such as the Fall Gala with Nickolas Butler on September 23 or the Door County Writers’ Book Fair on October 2.

Masks or face coverings are strongly encouraged at all indoor public events. Images of vaccination cards or test results can be emailed in advance or presented at the door. For those unable to get vaccinated or uncomfortable being around others, the nonprofit writing center has a number of virtual programs coming up in the fall.