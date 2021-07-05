GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Wrongly dumping fireworks starts fire, causes $25k in damages to GB home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to an early morning garage fire that was started by wrongly disposing of fireworks.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on July 5 around 1:45 a.m. crews responded to a reported garage fire at the 1900 block of Smith Street. The fire was reportedly put out within ten minutes.

There were no injuries reported and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office says the cause of the fire was ‘improper disposal of fireworks’.

The estimated damage of the fire is $25,000.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

