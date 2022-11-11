GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Resch Center will play host to WWE Friday Night Smackdown, as the popular event is returning to Green Bay.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be headed to Green Bay on January 13 at 6:45 p.m. Tickets for the event will go on sale starting November 18 at 10 a.m.

According to the Resch Center’s website, tickets start at $23. Doors for the event will reportedly open at 6 p.m.

Tickets will be available on Resch Center’s website, by calling 800-895-0071 or at the Ticket Star Box Office.

No additional information was provided.