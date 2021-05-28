WWE returns to Wisconsin, to be in Milwaukee on July 31

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE’s Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The WWE is returning to in-person shows and will make its way to Milwaukee on July 31.

Along with the live event in Milwaukee the next 21 events were announced including:

  • July 24 in Pittsburgh
  • July 25 in Louisville
  • July 31 in Milwaukee
  • August 1 in Detroit
  • August 2 in Chicago
  • August 6 in Tampa
  • August 7 in Fort Myers
  • August 8 in Gainesville
  • August 9 in Orlando
  • August 13 in Tulsa
  • August 14 in Charlotte
  • August 15 in Columbia (South Carolina)
  • August 16 in San Antonio
  • August 20 in Phoenix
  • August 21 (SummerSlam, will be announced during the Belmont Stakes on June 5)
  • August 22 in Denver
  • August 23 in San Diego
  • August 27 in North Little Rock
  • August 30 in Oklahoma City
  • September 3 in Jacksonville
  • September 6 in Miami

Tickets for the events will go on sale starting Friday, June 11. The show in Milwaukee appears to be a ‘House Show’ where it is not aired live on television. As opposed to Raw and SmackDown which are aired on TV, the ‘Supershow’ takes place on days between the aired shows.

The show in Milwaukee is a ‘Supershow’.

More information can be found on WWE’s website.

