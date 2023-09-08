GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – WWE is scheduled to bring one of its weekly shows to Green Bay in December, as Friday Night Smackdown will be headed to the Resch Center.

Officials say that tickets start at $23 dollars and go on sale starting on September 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available on the Resch Center’s website, by calling 800-895-0071 or at the Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center.

Smackdown is scheduled for Friday, December 15 at 6:45 p.m. WWE has made plenty of appearances to Green Bay over the years, bringing its Raw and Smackdown shows.

The card for this show is reportedly subject to change. No additional information was provided.