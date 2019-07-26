WWII Army air base at AirVenture gives guests a trip through time

At EAA AirVenture, it’s not just about the latest, greatest future technologies.

One of the focal points is actually on history.

“We want to make sure we’re making them proud, whether they’re alive with us today or not,” said Marc Miller, a WWII reenactor.

Reenactors have recreated an Army air base circa 1943.

“We want to make sure that generations coming up never forget the sacrifice that men and women have made in this country to make sure we’re still able to be free,” he said.

Dozens of dedicated history buffs help give the base its historical flair.

Though it was not always so popular.

“It started with two guys who would buy their own tickets, walk onto the airfield, change into WWII flight gear, and go hang out with the planes,” said Rob “Rudie” Hoskins of the Warbirds Living History Group.

It has been a part of the warbirds display for 25 years, showing that aviation has as much to do with the ground as the air.

“We portray the human side of that,” he said. “The guys who had to service that, the guys who had to fly it, fight it and sometimes die in it.”

Those wandering through will see everything as it would be during the Second World War.

Including a handsome collection of iconic, period-specific weapons.

“It’s just cool factors like that that you’re just like, ‘Wow, this is what those guys actually did. They actually sat in that glider, they actually sat in that C-47,'” said Miller. “You can feel the history and it is so cool.”

You can check out the air base for yourself during AirVenture through Sunday.