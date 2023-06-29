WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Xperience Fitness announced on Thursday that it would be permanently closing all of its Wisconsin facilities.

Gym officials announced the decision on its social media pages, stating it was an incredibly difficult decision and they’re apologetic about the unfortunate news.

“Thank you to all our staff members, trainers, and most importantly, our amazing members for 11 years of fitness,” said Xperience Fitness.

Xperience Fitness had locations all throughout the state, including Green Bay and Appleton. Members of the gym will automatically be transferred to a Planet Fitness location.

There is no word on what the reason for the closure is.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.