Y Service Club of Appleton YMCA holds 70th Annual Christmas Tree Sale

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Christmas is just 16 days away and, if you haven’t done so by now, it might be a good time to grab a tree!

That’s where the Appleton YMCA can help, with the return of their 70th Annual Christmas Tree lot. It’s the one thing on everyone’s to-do list during the holidays that might just be the biggest pain to be. And that is finding a Christmas tree.

Sponsored by the Y Service Club, the annual tree lot is now in its 70th year running. Volunteers and event organizers have already seen a string of customers with the lot being open since the end of November.

From Fraser Firs to Balsams, and six-foots to 11-foots- there’s a tree and suitable size for just about anyone. All proceeds from the lot will be supporting YMCA programs.

“It’s making the community stronger and this group specializes with the YMCA and the many things the Y offers for childcare opportunities to LiveStrong cancer survivor programs,” says Tom Wendt, Executive Director at the Appleton YMCA. “When they see the smiles on those faces and the lives that they’ve impacted, selling trees is just the action that makes it happen. I think they’re proud of it and we’re proud of it and blessed to have these volunteers doing it for the Y.”

The tree lot is open every day this week between 2 and 8 o’clock at Festival Foods off Northland Avenue. They are also open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 to 5. The lot will remain open through December 13 or until all trees are sold.