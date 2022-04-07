FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Employees at Milk Specialties Global in Fond du Lac were forced to evacuate after a yellow fog was seen coming from the building.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, the employees of 325 Tompkins Street have been evacuated following a chemical mixture. Milk Specialties Global is the business located at the address.

Officials say that the building had a chemical mixture and a yellow fog is coming from the building. The department does say they do not know the exact concentration and type of gas, but it is believed to contain chlorine.

Officials say that Mandatory Evacuations have been ordered. The picture below is the area where authorities have ordered the evacuations.

The Milk Specialities building reportedly had 90-100 employees evacuated. The Technical Rescue Team is reportedly going to make entry into the building to try to contain the leak.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.