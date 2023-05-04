(WFRV) – With Mother’s Day right around the corner, people might be looking for places to take their mom for an enjoyable brunch. Well, Yelp released the top 100 spots in the United States, and Wisconsin has four of them.

SAP in Appleton made the list at #31, with the other three restaurants coming in at #55 or lower. The other three restaurants were in the Milwaukee area.

Below are the four Wisconsin places that made the list:

#31 – SAP In Appleton

#55 – Mad Rooster Cafe In Milwaukee

#75 – Blue’s Egg In Milwaukee

#88 – Honey Butter Cafe In Franklin



The list was described by Yelp as an all-time list of the best brunch spots for Mother’s Day. Businesses in the Breakfast & Brunch category were identified, and then those spots were reportedly ranked using a number of factors.

On SAP’s website, the restaurant says they are passionate about food and people, and source from their ‘backyard’ when possible. Their menu can be viewed here.

The #1 place to get brunch in America is at Cafe Kacao in Oklahoma City, according to Yelp. The full list can be viewed here.