MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of a barbeque, most think of the southern United States. However, one local restaurant in Wisconsin is giving the south a run for its money.

Yelp has come out with an all-time list of the top barbeque restaurant in every state, and to determine the best of the best, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “barbecue,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.

For the state of Wisconsin, Smoke Shack in Milwaukee earned the top spot. Located at 332 North Milwaukee Street in the Historic Third Ward, Smoke Shack garnered a 4.0/5.0 rating on Yelp with just under 900 reviews.

“We’re obsessed with the craft of smoked meat,” wrote Smoke Shack officials on its website. “Our certified humanely-raised meats are dry rubbed, slow smoked, and sauced by you. In some cases, we began smoking your meat yesterday to ensure you get the perfect quality barbecue. We smoke our meats in small batches all day, every day.”

With reasonable pricing, Smoke Shack offers 1/2 pound plates of brisket, pulled pork, sausage links, pulled chicken, smoked ham, and even BBQ button mushrooms. To wash it down, Smoke Shack has an incredible list of bourbon on demand. From one-ounce pours to an entire flight, the options are endless for bourbon connoisseurs.

Customers rave about the exquisite experience, with one Yelp reviewer saying she could not be more impressed.

“I was craving BBQ one day, and this is one of the only places I know in Milwaukee that serves BBQ, so I decided to go over and try it,” said one reviewer. “I’ve had their pulled pork and brisket, and all I can say is that they did not disappoint. They smoke their meats which provide the perfect flavor, and they have a variety of sauces that I quite enjoy.”

Another reviewer said the “biggest highlight was the brisket and sides. Briskets literally melt in your mouth with the right taste, smokey, and fat levels.”

Smoke Shack does take reservations and also allows customers to order online for takeout. They are open Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For photos that will make your mouth water and additional information, you can head over to Smoke Shack’s website here.