GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As former WWE wrestler Bryan Danielson would say, ‘Yes, Yes, Yes!’

PMI Entertainment Group announced WWE Monday Night RAW will return live at the Resch Center for the first time in four years starting in June.

The show will begin on June 6 at 6:30 p.m.

According to the group, viewers will get to see a variety of WWE superstars in action including:

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

There will be no special COVID-19 requirements to attend this event, however, Resch Center officials note that only small purses will be allowed in the facility. Anything bigger must be in a clear bag no larger than 12 in. x 12 in.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at ReschCenter.com, by phone at 800-895-0071, or at the Ticket Star box office in the Resch Center.