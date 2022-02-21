GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Managing a healthy mental and physical life can be difficult, so the YMCA is stepping up provide support.

The YMCA is introducing the Acceleration program as well as Mindfulness workshop to help people with their overall health. Their goal is to show people that health is more than just physical training, but a lifestyle that includes your body and spirit as well.

Last summer, the East Side YMCA surveyed community members to see what their main concerns were and mental health and nutrition were the top responses. They are using that information as a guide to rollout programming that can better help their members.

The YMCA has partnered with UWGB to help with instruction in their new courses. You can visit their website for more information.