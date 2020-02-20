YMCA of the Fox Cities helping adults get active with heart healthy classes

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The YMCA of the Fox Cities is getting adults up and moving, all to benefit them and their tickers.

It’s through a class called ‘Synergy Training’- a circuit course with multiple stations, monitoring members’ heart rates throughout. About one in three women in the U.S. die from heart disease every year and only one in five adults meet the recommended guidelines of 150 minutes of exercise per week.

“If you look at those numbers it seems like a lot but it’s really not that much,” says Heidi Bohl, Wellness Coordinator at YMCA of the Fox Cities. “Our heart rate monitor ‘MyZone’ monitors all of that for you and it quantifies all of it so if you hit your maps per month, you hit what the World Health Organization recommends.”

It’s time to move! We’re @YMCAFOXCITIES talking about heart health and the need to be active. It’s recommended adults get about 150 minutes of exercise per week! I’ll be speaking to some wellness coordinators about some classes. 🏃🏻 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/igWL0X6Fp5 — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) February 20, 2020

Staying active and eating healthy are ways to prevent cardiovascular disease- the number one killer of women in the U.S. If Synergy sounds too tough, there’s always the Sprint 8 program members can complete.

“It’s a great cardiovascular workout that you can do up to three times a week and it only takes 20 minutes,” says Bohl. “So if you can find 20 minutes in your day to do a workout, you’ll definitely reap the benefits of that cardiovascular training.”

If you’d like to find more information about classes being offered at the Fox Cities YMCA, such as the Synergy class, you can head over to their website or Facebook page.