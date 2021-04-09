GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

YMCA prepares for summer camp

Greater Green Bay YMCA is preparing to welcome back campers for the first time in over a year. Many of their camps were virtual last year due to the pandemic.

The organization is preparing for a comeback this year and ready to welcome back kids. Camp Wabansi, Kids Camp, Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya will all be offered this summer. The programs will be in-person and provide a variety of services.

The YMCA says they are looking forward to revitalizing kids and giving them a reason to take a break from technology. They also feel it is necessary for kids to build friendships and experience summer camp.

For more information on how to register, visit their website.

