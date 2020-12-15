YMCA shares virtual ways to spread Christmas cheer

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The YMCA of the Fox Cities has shared some ways to spread Christmas cheer while staying safe.

The YMCA of the Fox Cities has shared initiatives that they have put into place to help their staff members and the community at large stay connected and healthy.

The Y will be spreading Christmas cheer to staff and family virtually this year. Some of the activities to participate in are:

Storytime

Elf yoga

Calls with Santa

Gingerbread house making kits

“The Y has always shifted to meet the changing needs of our community and we will continue to do so through any challenges that come our way. Now more than ever, we need to come together as a community and support each other,” says Bill Breider, President/CEO of the YMCA of the Fox Cities.

The Y recently invited the community to get STRONG. Over 500 community members are currently participating in the STRONG Challenge. The next phase of STRONG launches in Feb. 2021.