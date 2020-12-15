FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

YMCA shares virtual ways to spread Christmas cheer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
YMCA offers free water safety class_9014836878486749585

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The YMCA of the Fox Cities has shared some ways to spread Christmas cheer while staying safe.

The YMCA of the Fox Cities has shared initiatives that they have put into place to help their staff members and the community at large stay connected and healthy.

The Y will be spreading Christmas cheer to staff and family virtually this year. Some of the activities to participate in are:

  • Storytime
  • Elf yoga
  • Calls with Santa
  • Gingerbread house making kits

“The Y has always shifted to meet the changing needs of our community and we will continue to do so through any challenges that come our way. Now more than ever, we need to come together as a community and support each other,” says Bill Breider, President/CEO of the YMCA of the Fox Cities.

The Y recently invited the community to get STRONG. Over 500 community members are currently participating in the STRONG Challenge. The next phase of STRONG launches in Feb. 2021.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Rich Palzewic interview

High School Hoops 12/11

Notre Dame girls cruise past West De Pere, Little Chute boys edge Denmark

Brewers to keep Timber Rattlers as an affiliate

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Davante Adams legend grows