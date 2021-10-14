YMCA’s 30 Day Strong Challenge to help improve mind, body & spirit

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The YMCA is launching a nationwide 30-Day STRONG challenge on Monday, October 18th. This program is set to help members and nonmembers improve in all elements on their health and wellness.

This challenge is all about getting those in the community up and moving for 150 minutes a week over the course of 30 days. During the challenge, nonmembers are going to have access to the YMCA facilities once a week to work with staff on workout techniques as well as nutrition.

The STRONG challenge is virtual. Participants can visit stronglife.org and receive access to multiple resources such as weekly workout routines, recipes, nutritional advice, workout playlists, and even meditation series.

This challenge is unique, because it allows people to participate at their own pace. Participants can also join after October 18th and still complete their 30-day challenge. The goal for the YMCA is to get more people to commit to the healthy lifestyle.

If you want to participate, you can text STRONG to 844-889-6222. The program is free and open to the public.