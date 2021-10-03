‘You Can If You Will’: Packer Hall of Famer documentary debuts in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For more than half a century this NFL Champion’s story has been told through books, but on Saturday, a select few got to see his story for the first time on the big screen.

Most Packers fans know Jerry Kramer as a 5-time NFL Champion. But what they may not know is that this Pro Football Hall of Famer also had an interesting life off the field making for a stellar documentary.

And Kramer couldn’t miss the premiere of a documentary based on his own life; Kramer also joined viewers at Marcus Bay Cinema as they watched for the very first time “You Can If You Will- the Jerry Kramer Story”.

“I think it’s a very positive film. I think people will take away some good ideas – some good thoughts. If you get the chance to see it,” shared Kramer.

You can see the trailer on the Bay Park Cinema website as well as you can purchase a ticket to watch the full documentary.