You ‘glove’ to see it: Donald Driver Charity Softball Game returns June 12

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – In what officials are saying will be the only charity softball game held at Fox Cities Stadium in 2022, the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game is set to return in June.

According to officials, James Jones, AJ Dillon and Driver himself are the confirmed hosts of the event. The event will raise money for the Donald Driver Foundation as well as additional local and player charities.

There are multiple packages available, including:

Package that includes one ticket to the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game and three vouchers for a 2022 Timber Rattlers home game Packages start at $61 Available for purchase starting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 18

Single-game tickets Available for purchase starting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 23 $55 for a front row box seat $43 for a standard box seat $25 for a reserved bleacher seat $15 for a general admission grass seat Limited amount of patio tables (which seat four) for $252, also includes one autographed item signed by Donald Driver

69 All-You-Can-Eat seats available for $85 per seat Ticket includes admission to the game, an all-you-can-eat picnic for 90 minutes and two beverages



Fans who buy tickets by Dec. 1 will be entered into a drawing, and the winners of the drawing will be a part of an event hosted by Donald Driver. This event will be in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club at the stadium on Dec. 14.

“Bringing together generations of Packers stars will help make this year’s charity softball game the best we have ever had,” “Please buy your tickets early because you will not want to miss all of the excitement surrounding the next charity softball game. We are taking this thing to the next level! Go Pack Go!!” says Donald Driver.

Additional participants in the softball game will be announced at a later date.

More information can be found on the Timber Rattlers’ website.