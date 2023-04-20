GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old Green Bay man on his way back from a casino has been officially charged for his role in a deadly hit-and-run where he allegedly admitted to being intoxicated.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 23-year-old Trevor Scheel is facing two charges related to a deadly hit-and-run in Green Bay that happened on April 18. Around 1:15 p.m. on April 18, authorities were sent to a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian at West Mason Street and 16th Avenue.

At the scene of the crash, a woman was the victim who witnesses say was crossing the street. Authorities found a pair of glasses laying on the road about 90 feet from where the victim came to rest.

There were multiple car parts ‘scattered’ on West Mason Street.

Scheel was pulled over on South Clay and East Mason Street. The complaint says that Scheel repeatedly said he hit someone and he ‘was intoxicated’. He reportedly told authorities that he was coming from the casino and had two drinks.

When authorities were doing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Scheel reportedly interrupted multiple times saying “You got me I did it.” He also reportedly asked if the person he hit was okay.

Scheel reportedly stopped during the tests and said, without being asked: “I’m not trying to, I’m drunk, okay, you got me.” A PBT test reportedly showed a reading of 0.222g/210L. A blood sample was taken from Scheel.

A witness who reportedly saw the hit-and-run came up to the officers to provide a written statement. The witness told authorities that he saw Scheel’s vehicle go past him ‘at a high rate of speed’ and hit a woman crossing the street.

The complaint says the witness mentioned that the vehicle did not try to brake, slow down or stop before hitting the woman.

Scheel is charged with the following:

Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle Felony Up to 25 years in prison

Hit and Run-Involve Death Felony Up to 25 years in prison



Court records show that Scheel is scheduled to have his initial appearance in court on April 20 at 2 p.m. No additional information was released.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.