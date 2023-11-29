MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 66-year-old Wisconsin man who has committed several bank robberies over the course of his life was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin, Judge James Peterson sentenced Richard Chapman, 66, to eight years in prison for bank robbery, a charge he pleaded guilty to on June 26.

On February 3, Chapman robbed the Park Bank in downtown Madison by presenting the teller with a note that stated, “I have a gun. I am a robber. Give me one hundreds.” Chapman also held his hand inside a plastic bag, which led the teller to believe that he had a gun.

After being given the cash, Chapman fled the bank.

Madison detectives were able to follow Chapman’s movements by watching city cameras and found clothing that he had discarded in a nearby parking garage. Further investigations led detectives to Chapman, who, after initially lying about his name and trying to run, was taken into custody and said, “You got me.”

Authorities searched Chapman’s duffle bag and found clothing consistent with the robber’s as well as a robbery note that might have been used during the incident.

Officials say that Chapman has a criminal record that started in 1975 when he was 18 years old. He was convicted in federal court for bank robberies in 1996 and 2001. He was sentenced to over 20 years combined for those two convictions.

At sentencing, Judge Peterson observed that Chapman terrorized the person that he robbed and created a dangerous situation in the bank.

Judge Peterson remarked that Chapman has an unmatched record of recidivism and concluded that he has shown that he will continue to commit crimes and, therefore, must be incarcerated to protect the community.

No additional details were provided.