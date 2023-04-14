SHIOCTON, WIS. (WFRV) – Conditions are right for sturgeon to begin spawning in northeast Wisconsin. It is a moment Roy Hartjes says he could not miss.

“Well, we were in the area, and we saw some pictures yesterday from other relatives and I had to go the VA in Green Bay and I figured we’d stop by,” said Hartjes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Well, it is not something you get to see every day plus I am retired so I have a lot of time on my hands, but I mean when you get to see fish that are bigger than your arm span, it’s pretty awesome,” stated Hartjes.

The prehistoric fish attracted dozens to Bamboo Bend in Shiocton. Brad Reinke says it’s the perfect way to spend quality time with your family.

“I grew up out here fishing in the river pretty much my whole life so I thought we’d get him into it and see what these fish are all about,” said Reinke.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tagged more than 40 sturgeons with the largest one being 70 inches and says tagging is their way of preparing the fish for the next season.

“We have to keep a very tight handle on how big the population is, this is how we do it, we tag the fish and then during the season we find out how many fish are being recaptured and through both these pieces of data we’re able to calculate how big the population is,” explained Margaret Stadig Lake Sturgeon Biologist Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

While sturgeon spearers await the start of the next season Hartjes encourages others to get a glimpse of the beloved fish up close while they still can.

“You got to come and see it, it’s an experience you won’t see nowhere else, I don’t care how old you are, it’s always something enjoyable to see,” said Hartjes.

Sturgeon begin spawning when the water temperature reaches 53 degrees, but that spawn may not last long with temperatures expected to drop in the coming days.