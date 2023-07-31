‘You never know what the next call will bring’: Deputies in Wisconsin help round up loose pig

(WFRV) – Deputies in southern Wisconsin were asked to help round up a loose pig on Friday.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a ‘wild’ call that they had on July 28. Apparently, a loose pig was on Cranberry Road.

In the picture provided by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies can be seen with a leash-looking rope around the pig. Authorities didn’t say if any deputies were injured in rounding up the pig.

There was no information on how the pig got loose or if it was returned to its owner.

The Facebook post has nearly 300 engagements as well as over 130 shares.