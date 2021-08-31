Young Professionals of Manitowoc accepting nominations for Young Professionals award

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)- The Young Professionals of Manitowoc County are thrilled to begin accepting nominations for their Young Professionals.

The 15 selected professionals will be honored at the group’s annual banquet. The banquet is scheduled for Thursday, November 11.

The Young Professionals of Manitowoc County is an organization of the Chamber of Manitowoc County. The nominations for the Young Professionals should be between the ages of 21-40-years-old. These community members are making a difference in both their professional and personal lives, organizers explained.

The main criteria for the award are that the individuals are members affiliated with either the Young Professionals of Manitowoc County or the Chamber of Manitowoc County.

If you wish to nominate an individual for the Young Professionals of Manitowoc County, visit the Chamber of Manitowoc County website online. All nominations must be completed by Friday, September 10, at 4:30 p.m. For any additional questions about nominations or the group, contact the Chamber of Manitowoc County at (920) 684-5575 or by email.