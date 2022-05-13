COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Combined Locks want parents to be aware of ‘organized, consensual fights’ between juveniles happening at local parks.

Combined Locks Public Safety issued a statement regarding a report of a ‘significant amount of juveniles’ that gathered at a local park. The reason for the large gathering was reportedly an organized consensual fight between multiple juveniles.

When authorities arrived, multiple vehicles left the area. It was mentioned that the vehicles didn’t have their lights turned on and were driving at a high rate of speed.

The situation was resolved without issue, but officials want to make sure this doesn’t happen again. There was no information on the exact age of the parties involved. The parties were only described as ‘juveniles’.

Authorities also mentioned rumors of ‘organized events’ like this will continue happening in the future. It is believed that parents are not aware of what is going on, and Combined Locks Public Safety wants to spread awareness.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.