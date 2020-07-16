Younkers retail store coming to downtown Sturgeon Bay in October

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Sturgeon Bay will be receiving a $250,000 state grant to aid in the redevelopment of the former Younkers department store space located in downtown Sturgeon Bay.

The Community Development Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) said the property is the largest retail building in the downtown area and will include an accessories and home furnishings store with additional retail space.

Secretary and CEO of WEDC Missy Hughes said, “A vibrant downtown is crucial to a city’s overall economic health and its quality of life, which is why it is one of WEDC’s top priorities to support communities across the state and invest in improving their business districts.”

Hughes continued, “This project will not only preserve a piece of the city’s history by renovating a building that is 85 years old, but also will provide opportunities for future investment and growth.”

Mayor David Ward explained, “Not only does it fill the huge hole caused by the loss of Younkers, it allows a locally owned business to expand and, importantly, the project will include public restrooms through a partnership with the city.”

The organization shared that many residents have expressed their excitement about the upcoming renovation that will have a total of 20,070 square feet of leasable space.

The project will also include adding public restrooms within the building and removing its underground tunnel and aboveground skywalk.

The project will be completed in October of this year.

State Senator André Jacque said, “I am very excited that the state is partnering in revitalizing this area of my district and Northeast Wisconsin as an investment in spurring area-wide economic development, and I look forward to future announcements as more tenants join this re-energized retail center.”

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5