(WFRV) – An extremely popular card game is donating profits from orders in select states to a national pro-abortion organization.

When Cards Against Humanity customers in certain states place an order, the profits will be donated to the National Network of Abortion Funds. The company announced that 100% of profits from the orders will be donated.

Profits from orders of the following states will be donated :

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The announcement about donating profits, and the release of new packs, was made on August 9. Additionally, a $100,000 donation was made at the time of the announcement.

So we’re donating 100% of profits from orders to your nightmare-state to the National Network of Abortion Funds, plus $100,000 right now. Cards Against Humanity

In the frequently asked questions, Cards Against Humanity says that customers from other states can choose to donate $5 during checkout. The company will reportedly match that $5.

This donation process will reportedly go on for the ‘foreseeable future’. Cards Against Humanity’s website says that the states that have ‘banned or restricted abortion’ following the overturning of Roe v. Wade are the ones that will have profits donated.

The National Network of Abortion Funds says its mission is: