CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from northwestern Wisconsin is facing multiple charges following a standoff with police where he allegedly armed himself with knives.

The Cumberland Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident that happened on October 16 around 6:45 p.m. The department was made aware of an intoxicated person at a residence in Cumberland.

When officers arrived, the person reportedly retreated back into the residence and started breaking out the windows. The person was identified as 27-year-old Devin Baldwin.

Baldwin reportedly armed himself with a knife and allegedly threatened officers. Authorities say Baldwin stated ‘you’re going to die tonight’. He was reportedly on probation for a similar incident that happened back in 2020 that involved him firing a gun.

He was convicted for that incident of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Attempted Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer and Battery to Law Enforcement Officer.

Teams were sent to the residence to start negotiations, which did not work. Baldwin allegedly continued to threaten officers while holding the knife. He ended up arming himself with two knives.

Police say Baldwin threw an object through one of the windows. He also broke out nearly every window in the residence.

Tear gas and less lethal bean bag round were used over the standoff. Officials mentioned that the standoff lasted three hours. Baldwin was eventually taken into custody around 10:15 p.m.

He was arrested for the following charges:

Disorderly Conduct

Criminal Damage to Property

Threats to Law Enforcement

Resist by Refusing to Comply – Threats of Force

The information will reportedly be sent to Barron County Department of Health and Human Services to help Baldwin with mental health services.

Court records show that Baldwin is scheduled to appear in court on October 21. No additional information was provided.