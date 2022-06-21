DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Green Bay could be facing over decades in prison after getting accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 22-year-old Sergio Chavez-Martinez is facing five charges, including two counts of second-degree sexual assault, after an incident with a 16-year-old. On June 3, a De Pere Police Officer spoke with a 16-year-old girl about an incident where she alleged to have been sexually assaulted.

The teenager told authorities on April 23 she went to a car meet in Green Bay where she met Sergio. The girl said that Sergio asked her if she wanted a shot of Tequila, to which she said no. She accused Sergio of later putting a shot of tequila to her lips and telling her to drink it.

Later in the evening, multiple people, including Sergio and the victim, were at a local bar. Sergio allegedly told the victim ‘If you don’t drink with me I will kill you. I have a gun in my truck’. She said she ended up having four to five drinks while at the establishment.

She also mentioned that Sergio leaned over and told her to ‘treat him like her boyfriend’. The complaint said that he tried to grab her around the waist all the time.

When leaving the establishment, the girl did not have a ride and Sergio was the only option for a ride to get home.

After arriving at where she wanted to get dropped off, the girl tried to get out of the truck but the doors were locked. She said it looked like the child safety locks were on. When she asked to open the door, she said Sergio said ‘You’re not leaving until I get what I want’.

The girl accused Sergio of then forcing himself onto her in the back of the vehicle. After the incident, she was able to get out of the truck and was eventually dropped off where she needed to go.

On June 17, officers learned that Sergio could be staying at an address in De Pere. His vehicle was located in the parking lot, and was later brought to the police department for questioning.

Sergio told authorities that he never had any sexual relations with the girl and said ‘she was giving me a really mixed signals, but I didn’t want to, no.’ He repeatedly told authorities that nothing happened between the two.

He reportedly did tell authorities that he gave her a ride home, but again denied having any physical interactions with the girl. He also said that he never told the girl to drink and she kept taking sips out of his beer.

Authorities searched Sergio’s vehicle and found a plastic sandwich baggie that had a green leafy plant-like substance that was believed to be marijuana.

Sergio facing the following charges:

Second Degree Sexual Assault Felony Up to 40 years in prison

Second Degree Sexual Assault Felony Up to 40 years in prison

False Imprisonment Felony Up to six years in prison

Possession of THC Misdemeanor Up to six months in prison

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Misdemeanor Up to 30 days in prison



Court records show that Sergio was scheduled to appear in court on June 20 for his initial appearance. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.