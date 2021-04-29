GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Youth Archery Program to be hosted in Brown County

(WFRV) – Youths can ‘take a shot’ at archery with an introductory course hosted by Brown County Parks and Brown County 4-H UW-Extension.

According to officials, the event has two sessions both are three days. The first session is from June 28 through June 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The second session is from August 9 through August 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Pre-registration is required and the youth must be at least eight years old and in the third grade or above. Participants must be able to attend all three days of the session.

Particpants will learn multiple pieces of archery including:

  • Range safety
  • Range commands
  • Archery shooting skills

All equipment will be provided, including Genesis youth compound bows. The sessions will be conducted at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve on an outdoor range and geared toward developing skills in target shooting.

To sign-up, call Brown County Parks at 920-434-2824.

