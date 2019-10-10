FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Youth Go providing frights this October with 34th Annual Haunted House

Haunted House will be every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 26

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re looking to get your fright on, look no further than Youth Go’s Haunted House.

The annual fright fest will have you shrieking and creeping your way through to the other side. Youth Go’s Haunted House is not afraid to mess with your senses, bring you unexpected scares, or skimp on the fun.

There are no animatronics and there are no holograms- instead, rooms are full of over-energized youth that creep and crawl for shrieks. The Haunted House is recommended for guests ages 12 and older and parents should use personal discretion. It’s also handicap accessible.

Youth Go’s Haunted House will be open from 6-9:30 p.m. at Neenah’s Old City Garage at 333 West Cecil Street. Ticket prices for 2019 will remain at $5 for students with an ID and $10 for adults.

One ticket will not only provide you with a visit to a great Haunted House, it also provides countless programs and opportunities for area youth who attend Youth Go.

You can find more information about Youth Go’s Haunted House online right here.

