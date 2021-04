(WFRV) – Wisconsin youth turkey hunters can get a head start this season, as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the dates for the 2021 youth turkey hunt.

The DNR says the 2021 youth turkey hunt will run from April 17 to April 18. The statewide turkey season for period A opens on April 21.

Youth hunters can experience the excitement of Wisconsin turkey hunting with family before the regular season begins. The 2021 youth turkey hunt runs April 17-18, before the statewide turkey opener for period A on April 21. pic.twitter.com/Ecc3f4dtDK — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) April 9, 2021

For more information about the 2021 youth turkey hunt or the 2021 turkey season visit the DNR’s website.