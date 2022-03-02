MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The first Workforce & Entrepreneurship Workshop for youth was held at the Goodwill Community Center in Menasha.

“This is a great opportunity for Pointters Community Initiatives and Goodwill as well, because we are in collaboration with them,” explained Dimeji Tomori, CEO. A collaboration which brought 51 students from all three Appleton High Schools.

Bomani Hooper, an Appleton West High School student, says he was paying close attention when Canian Davenport, owner of Taperz Barbershop, gave his presentation. “Canian the Barber brought up hustle and how much it really means to go after and get what you want in life,” said Hopper.

“I did talk about hustle. I had a couple kids come up and read the definition of hustle and we talked about what it means to be a business owner,” remembered Davenport.

Another message for students, you can still be successful without going to college. “This is a perfect opportunity for our students of color to find opportunities outside of college experiences. More classroom to career opportunities. Things that they can do to still support themselves financially and independently,” said Dennetra Williams, Administrator at Appleton North High.

Some students attended with a plan on what they wanted to do. “It would probably be something with Native American designing or something from my Hispanic culture,” said Maliyah Pamonicatt, Appleton East High student. She also added that she is interested in a career in criminal justice.

Hooper says he wants to be a first responder. “I actually want to become a firefighter after high school. That’s what I plan to do,” he said.

Jyaire Murphy, Appleton North High student, doesn’t know what he wants to do just yet. He did learn some valuable information at the workshop. “I learned about integrity, it’s doing the right thing when no one is watching and no one is around,” he explained.

Another workshop is scheduled for July of this year. More information on Pointters Community Initiative can be found here.