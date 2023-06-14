GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Home Depot Foundation volunteers were at the Green Bay area YWCA for a day of renovations on the building.

The YWCA works to eliminate racism and empower women through social programs, family services, and health advocacy.

All kinds of projects are underway at the YWCA building, including replacing old equipment, painting rooms, and repairing the playground.

“We’re excited,” said YWCA Greater Green Bay Executive Director Amy Schaeuble. “The staff are excited; the volunteers are here. They’re outside doing more projects; we couldn’t do it without them.”

Schaeuble went on to say that all of the YWCA members are going to be thrilled with the renovated spaces.

In addition, the YWCA received a grant from the Home Depot Foundation to fund Wednesday’s community project day.