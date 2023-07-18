GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When it comes to the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM, girls just want to have fun!

That’s the goal of the YWCA “TechGyrls” classes at NWTC all summer.

The program teaches young girls that they can succeed in a male-dominated field.

They gain a lot of hands-on experience in everything from engineering to welding.

Organizers say the most important element is that they’re learning in a space that is comfortable and non-competitive.

“It takes an element of stress away,” explained Erin Hansel, NWTC Environmental Engineering Tech Instructor. “You don’t have to compete with male students. You can be a little rowdier, you can get all of the attention, and we can drop that gender stereotype when we are working.”

Any girl 8 to 14 can participate.

Registration is on YWCA’s website.