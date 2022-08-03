ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fifteen girls from YWCA TechGYRLS spent the day at the National Railroad Museum in the Village of Ashwaubenon on Tuesday.

TechGYRLS is a program that empowers young women to learn about different programs and careers that are out in the job field that tend to be considered ‘male-dominated’ such as construction, carpentry, and rail work.

“We get to have the hands-on experiences in those fields and learn about those things,” said Stephanie Milavitz, a volunteer with the YWCA.

Milavitz went on to tell Local 5 News that the girls got to ride on the train, learn about the train, learn the history of trains, and were able to get some hands-on experience.

“We just did a paper airplane experience to learn more about aerodynamics,” explained Milavitz.

The girls have been on plenty of field trips to garner experience throughout the summer. They’ve gone to the botanical gardens, Schreiber Foods, and expect to go to Titletown in the next few weeks.

“To be able to see what the different options are and get to see some of those females in those positions as well. Today at the National Railway Museum we got to talk with a female engineer so she talked about what she does first-hand,” added Milavitz.

For more information about the YWCA Greater Green Bay, you can visit its website here.