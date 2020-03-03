GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Zambaldi Beer hosting first 'Pints with a Purpose' with Happily Ever Animal Sanctuary

Local News

Brewmasters to donate $1 for every pint sold

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time to raise a pint and have a good time all in the name of charity.

Zambaldi Beer will be hosting its first ever ‘Pints with a Purpose,’ dedicated to helping out a local non profit organization. For the inaugural event, the brewmasters will be featuring Happily Ever After No Kill Animal Sanctuary. With every pint sold, Zambaldi Beer will donate $1 to the non profit.

Tickets for the animal sanctuary’s Beer and Biscuits event will also be available to purchase, which will be taking place March 14th.

You can find more information online right here.

