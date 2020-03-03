Zambaldi Beer hosting first ‘Pints with a Purpose’ with Happily Ever Animal Sanctuary

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time to raise a pint and have a good time all in the name of charity.

Zambaldi Beer will be hosting its first ever ‘Pints with a Purpose,’ dedicated to helping out a local non profit organization. For the inaugural event, the brewmasters will be featuring Happily Ever After No Kill Animal Sanctuary. With every pint sold, Zambaldi Beer will donate $1 to the non profit.

Tickets for the animal sanctuary’s Beer and Biscuits event will also be available to purchase, which will be taking place March 14th.

Be sure to tune-in to Local 5 This Morning between 5-7 a.m. as Local 5’s Calvin Lewis will have a live report from Zambaldi Beer.

You can find more information online right here.