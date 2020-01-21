Zambaldi Beer to host grand opening event for new brewery and taproom located off Webster Ave.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Craft breweries are a growing trend throughout Wisconsin and the doors of a new one are opening up right off Webster Avenue.

Zambaldi Beer is celebrating its grand opening this afternoon after month’s of construction and year’s of planning. Traveling down Webster Ave., you may have passed by the brewery and taproom throughout the year as it was under construction but the big pay off has finally arrived.

With enough room to seat 135 beer lovers indoors, Zambaldi Beer have made quite the spacious accommodations for beer lovers to your more casual drinker. Drink selections will vary from flights to pints of beer, a selection of wines and soda. They will also be serving up snack foods such as soft pretzels and fresh cheese curds and guests are welcome to bring in their own food.

If you’ve driven down Webster Ave. at all recently, you may have noticed construction of a new brewery.@ZambaldiBeer is having their grand opening this afternoon and we’re getting a sneak peek this morning!



Owners David Malcolm and wife Abby are hopeful brewing operations will be in full swing by the end of the month. Until that time, tap lines will pour Zambaldi beer that David brewed at Sand Creek Brewing in Black River Falls. The beers they have on tap now are a variety of sorts, including Good Dog Porter, Yard Games IPA, Patio Pale Ale, Allie the Red Irish Ale, Meatball Man Amber and Arnie Brau.

Plans are already in store for a patio, which will be constructed later this year. And in case you needed another excuse to visit, customers will be welcome to sit out on the patio with their dogs as well.

Zambaldi Beer will be having their grand opening this afternoon from 3-9 p.m. They’re open Tuesday through Friday from 3-9 p.m., noon-9 p.m. on Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.

