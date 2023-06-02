BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A northeast Wisconsin favorite and a popular summer spot is celebrating 35 years of business.

Zesty’s Frozen Custard has locations in Green Bay, De Pere, and Howard-Suamico, and they’re celebrating their 35th birthday.

They are a community staple during the summer months with a promise of freshly made custard and a family-friendly atmosphere.

“I know that a lot of people have been coming here for so many years, and it’s just a very good place to come with family and friends,” said Louisa Donaldson, a shift lead at Zesty’s. “I just feel like Zesty’s is always that place that people want to come and meet up.”

To celebrate its 35th birthday, Zesty’s is offering a variety of peach-flavored items from now until June 7.

If you buy one of the featured items, you will be entered into a prize drawing.