DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One of Brown County’s favorite frozen custard locations is closing its doors for good.

Zesty’s Frozen Custard has announced on its Facebook page that it will be closing its De Pere location on Riverside Drive due to the lease ending soon.

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make and hopefully will allow us to better serve you at the other two year-round locations in Allouez and Howard,” said officials in the Facebook post.

Zesty’s had some extremely delicious items on its custard menu such as the Peanut Butter Blast, Cookie Jar, and Oreo Scramble.

While custard was the signature scoop at Zesty’s the location also served burgers and several other items.

“We look forward to serving you for years to come,” added the owners. “Thank you for all your continued support of our small, local business.”