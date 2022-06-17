BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The recent storm damage has had electrical workers with WPS, WE Energies, and others hard at work to restore power for residents in northeast Wisconsin.

One local business is offering free custard for employees of these electrical companies.

Zesty’s Frozen Custard announced on their Facebook page that anyone that works with WPS, WE Energies, or another electrical company is eligible to stop by any of the three Zesty’s locations for a free single serving of frozen custard.

“Zesty’s would like to say thank you for all you do. We couldn’t operate without you,” the local custard shop wrote on their Facebook.

Zesty’s has three locations in Brown County:

508 Greene Avenue in Green Bay

2639 Lineville Road in Green Bay

3781 Riverside Drive in De Pere

For more information about Zesty’s Frozen Custard, click here.