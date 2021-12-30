Ziggey’s Inn announces sale of building, last day open will be Jan. 2

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone looking to make one last visit to Ziggey’s Inn will need to do so before Jan. 3, as the supper club’s last day open will be Jan. 2

Ziggey’s Inn announced on their Facebook page that due to the sale of the building, their last day open will be Jan. 2. The supper club has been around in the area for over 25 years.

Ziggey’s Inn is located at 741 Hoffman Road in Allouez (according to Brown County’s GIS). Ziggey’s Inn is not the only supper club in Northeast Wisconsin to recently announce its closure, as Machut’s Supper Club in Two Rivers announced changes to its business operations.

The supper club mentioned their gratitude to all of their customers over the years and thanked them for the memories.

